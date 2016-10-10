Pimentel finds French daily “serial killer” tag on Duterte “unfair”

Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III led other senators in condemning the French newspaper that branded President Rodrigo Duterte as a “serial killer.”

“That’s unfair because (in the first place) did they conduct any in-depth, investigative work before they came up with their conclusions? I hope that’s what the foreign media should do. They should follow the Philippine media before they make unfair headlines,” Pimentel said in an interview with reporters before opening the Senate’s session.

Nevertheless, the Senate leader advised the Duterte administration to ignore such pronouncements and concentrate on the work at hand, including its campaign against illegal drugs.

“That’s beyond our control. Ako, I would not lose sleep over the coverage of the President in foreign media. That’s beyond our control. They have a different standard, a different culture. And I don’t know what made that particular editor of that particular paper jump to hasty conclusion that the President is a serial killer. What is his evidence?” he said of the cover story of France’s Libération daily.