Pimentel urges Duterte not to resign if federal form of govt pushes through

A staunch supporter of the federalism move in government is urging President Rodrigo R. Duterte to rethink an earlier statement that he will resign once the Philippine has gone federal.

Aquilino ‘Nene’ Pimentel (mb.com.ph)

In a statement sent to the Manila Bulletin, former Senator Aquilino Pimentel Jr. has appealed to the President not to give up his post even if the federal system of government is adopted during his term.

“In fact, he should stay on as President to see to its implementation even if only in its transition period during the remaining years of his presidency should federalism be embedded in the Constitution while he is the leader of the nation,” Pimentel wrote.

On Monday (October 11, 2016) Duterte vowed to resign once the country adopts a federal form of government within two to three years.

“If these guys can hammer out… itong hinihingi ng ating mga kababayang Muslim na federal [government], if you can finish it in three years or two years, I will go. I will resign,” Duterte said during the mass oath taking of newly appointed officials in Malacañang Tuesday, October 11.

“You have my assurance; you gave my word of honor. I do not want to stay any longer. Kung ‘di ako kailangan, I will resign,” the chief executive said.

Pimentel pointed out that Duterte “believes in federalism as a means of fast tracking the development and progress of the nation and our people.”

“Hence, he should really get first crack at showing the people and the world that the federal system can work equally well in the Philippines as it does in many a progressive country in the world,” Pimentel said.

The House Committee on Constitutional Amendments is deliberating on the various charter change proposals to change the present unitary form of government to federal.

