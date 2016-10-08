 Pink | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Pink


October 8, 2016
This pink mosque in bucolic Datu Salibo, Maguindanao, aside from being a place of worship, radiates a calming effect and has become a popular landmark along the Cotabato – Isulan Highway. (Keith Bacongco / Manila Bulletin)

