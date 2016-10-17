Piñol addresses fund mismanagement at DA

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol assured that his administration must avoid the pitfalls of fund mismanagement that characterized the previous administrations that even with the big chunk of national budget allocated to agriculture, the agency still failed its mandate to improve food production.

As he seeks a larger budget for the DA next year, Piñol acknowledged that over the past years, the agency has been mishandling its yearly budget in a way that most of its expenses did not directly contribute to food production.

“Let’s bring back the DA to its original mandate which is food production. Through the years, nalihis ng landas ang DA. Kung ano-ano ang pinasukan. There’s a lot of agri-pinoy trading centers all over the country that wasn’t incorporated. That’s money of the government spent for inoperational facilities,” the DA chief said in an interview.

He also said that there are a lot of rice processing centers that are not yet operational as well as billions worth of undistributed equipment.

“So how would that contribute to productivity? Kaya nga sabi ko nga, malaki nga ang budget pero yung target na programa hindi nag-cocontribute directly to food production [That's why I've been saying that it's true that this agency has a lot of budget, it's just that its target programs don't directly contribute to food production]. That’s the reason why the growth of the agriculture sector was very, very slow, in fact, negative,” Piñol further said.

To resolve this, Piñol said his programs would be more focused to food production as well as poverty reduction.

“We are spending money now, expecting results. Our barometer is the poverty incidence in a specific area. My agreement with regional directors is that they have to reduce poverty incidence in their areas by 25 percent in three years. Otherwise, they will be fired,” he specified.

For next year, Piñol is hoping that his agency would get its desired budget of R61 billion, which is higher compared to the R48.4 billion allotted for this year.

He said that to avoid mismanagement of funds, he will order the development of a financial monitoring system within the agency where he would get timely update on fund disbursements.

“We are coming up with a system that would loop all finance departments of all the regions, that on a daily basis, I can have a rundown of their total budget, expenditures and the remaining available fund,” Piñol said.

“There’s something wrong with the system and with the way how funds are being monitored. Sometimes, when [the fund] comes to the region, the central office is not able to monitor the performance of every region,” he added.

According to him, this will also empower him to make a hands-on assessment of the performance of the different regions and to avoid unspent funds and backlogs at the end of every year.

In 2015, the Philippine agriculture sector crawled to a mere growth of 0.3 percent, while the latest data showed how the performance of the industry remained dismal at -2.1 percent in the second quarter of this year.

Five agriculture coalitions earlier agreed that the agriculture sector must grow by 8 percent to 10 percent in order to consider the industry “safe and sound.”