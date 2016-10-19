Pinoys join Itaewon Global Village Festival

Filipinos march during the parade Itaewon Global Village Festival 2016 (Photo by Jonathan Hicap)

Seoul, South Korea – Filipinos in Korea participated in the Itaewon Global Village Festival 2016 held Oct. 15 and 16 here in Itaewon, Yongsan.

Some even joined the parade of nations, waving the Philippine flag and donning Filipino dresses.

Thousands joined the festivities in Itaewon, a popular place for foreigners in Seoul, to enjoy the food, K-pop concerts, fashion show, parties and other events.

K-pop girl group Mamamoo performed at the concert along with other singers.

Among those who graced the festival were National Assembly Rep. Jin Young, Yongsan Mayor Sung Jang Hyun, Chairman Park Gil Jun of the Yongsan-gu Council and ambassadors from different countries.

“I am sincerely welcoming you all on this beautiful fall day to one of Korea’s most colorful communities, Itaewon,” said Mayor Sung Jang Hyun. “Especially, this year’s festival is more interesting and attractive under the slogan ‘Global Culture in Bloom all over Itaewon’ as Itaewon-ro.”

Rep. Jin Young said “Itaewon Global Village Festival is a festival of harmony for citizens of the world.”

“You will enjoy understanding different culture by experiencing different performances, food and culture of Korea and a lot of different countries,” he added.

There are about 2 million foreigners living in South Korea including Filipinos.