Pinsal Falls’ tourism potential to get boost from road project

Sta Maria, Ilocos Sur — Breathtaking Pinsal falls located in Brgy. Babal-lasioan here will soon become a major tourist attraction once the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completes its beautification and the rehabilitation of the road leading to the natural pools, widely believed to be the foot print of legendary giant Angalo.



(Photo courtesy of Wikipedia) Santa maria, Ilocos Sur map(Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)

District Engineer Jose “Bong” Ginete, Jr., of the DPWH second engineering district said that the rehabilitation of the 9-kilometer municipal road going to Pinsal falls is now ongoing after Rep Eric D Singson was able to secure another P50 million for the undertaking.

Pinsal falls is not just an ordinary falls owing to its legendary history and foot print shaped river that is believed to be the same foot print, as old folks claimed, of legendary giant Angalo.

Angalo, based in Ilocano folklore, is a giant who went to the area to search for his missing wife Aran during the younger years of this world.

Local folk and tourists believe that Pinsal falls is a majestic falls for it has the largest and highest water pools in Ilocos Sur.

“Pinsal Falls is also one of the most picturesque falls I have ever seen due to its hillsides that are covered with foliage of big trees which makes a good shelter spots even for tourist to take a restful nap after exploring the area,” said a local tourist.

Natives here claimed that aside from having mystical stories, Pinsal falls was a frequent location for the filming of movies of the late Fernando Poe Jr., such as ‘Panday’.

Pinsal falls has crystalline cold waters that cascades down to the two natural rivers going down to the West Philippine sea.

A hot spring is also located in the vicinity of Pinsal falls. Visitors, in fact, have boiled eggs in 10 to 15 minutes in the hot spring.