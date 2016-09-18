 Placebo effect? | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Placebo effect?


September 18, 2016
Dried flying lizards, locally known as ‘tamumukaw’ are sold for P200 apiece in downtown Davao City. Many local folk believe, sans scientific explanation, that it can cure bouts of asthma and cough. (Keith Bacongco / Manila Bulletin)

