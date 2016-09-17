PLDT SME Nation launches Smart Biz LTE

PLDT SME Nation officially launched its newest wireless broadband, Smart Biz LTE, designed to boost entrepreneurs in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on Friday, Sept. 17.

PLDT Biz LTE | mb.com.ph

Smart Biz LTE is an upgrade to pocket wifis, providing internet with stronger connection and wider reach to businesses.

“This new wireless broadband offer answers entrepreneurs’ need for stable, high-speed data perfect for stationary or mobile assets in order to effectively oversee and grow their businesses,” said Nephele Denosta, AVP & Head SME Nation Wireless Marketing.

It seeks to support over 90 % of local enterprises belonging to MSME, which has employed about 62.8 % jobs generated in the last two years.

Nephele Denosta, AVP & Head SME Nation Wireless Marketing | mb.com.ph

With its industrial-grade router, PLDT SME is committed to boost MSMEs by providing hi-speed internet, which is now treated as vital in the industry.

PLDT Biz LTE has a speed that reaches up to 42 mbps. It allows up to 45 devices within 30 to 50 meters to connect at once.

Moreover, the Smart Biz LTE may be placed on table tops or be mounted on walls. It is also compatible to any vehicles — bus, cabs, or even bikes.

It is housed in a business-grade steel case, securing even the sim slot, convenient for transactions that require long hours of transport.

Bambike Revolution Cycles

Doubtless, Smart Biz LTE’s specifications are tailor-fitted for businesses and Bryan Benitez McClelland, founder of Bambike Revolution Cycles, now PLDT SME Nation’s new ambassador, can attest to this.

“I consider PLDT SME Nation as my most trusted and reliable business partner and I am honored to be representing a product I believe in. Powered by Smart Biz LTE, our company was able to provide livelihood to an underprivileged community like Victoria, Tarlac,’ McClelland said.

Bambikes are basically bicycles build out of Bamboo and Abaca, which tourists can ride to roam within the walls of Intramuros.

Josh Montecillo, broadband and business solutions head of PLDT SME Nation | mb.com.ph

The company aims to not only promote local tourism and sustainable business process, it also intends to better local communities. A vision that can be paralleled to PLDT SME’s plan in creating “a local economy driven by individuals who are passionate, innovative and socially responsible,” according to Josh Montecillo, broadband and business solutions head of PLDT SME Nation.

With this purpose in hand, Bambike is one with PLDT SME in their vision of unleashing full potentials through that extra boost Smart Biz LTE provides.