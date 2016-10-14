 Pledge of duty | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  »  Lifestyle  » News in Photo » News in Photo sub » Pledge of duty

Pledge of duty

October 14, 2016 (updated)
Several boy scouts gather and take their oath of duty during the awarding of the Top Ten Outstanding Boy Scouts of the Philippines at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City yesterday. (Jansen Romero)

Several boy scouts gather and take their oath of duty during the awarding of the Top Ten Outstanding Boy Scouts of the Philippines at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City yesterday. (Jansen Romero)