Plywood makers oppose easier importation rules of BPS

Plywood makers have opposed a new government policy that eased rules for plywood importation as this would cause influx of low-quality, formaldehyde-laden plywood which will have adverse effects on human health.

The Philippine Wood Producers Association (PWPA) has contested Department Administrative Order (DAO) 15-01 issued by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). DAO 15-01 delisted some wood products, including plywood, from the mandatory list of the Bureau of Product Standards (BPS)for certification with the Philippine National Standard (PNS).

“The local plywood manufacturers and the other affected manufacturers continue to contest the premises the DAO 15-01 was issued. According to them, plywood, as an important construction material, will threaten and compromise the health and safety of consumers and workers as it will expose them to formaldehyde emissions.” reported PWPA’s publication “Woodstock.”

Formaldehyde is a colorless, flammable, strong-smelling chemical that is used in building materials including plywood. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as much as the US’s National Toxicology Program, classified formaldehyde as a probable human carcinogen when one has prolonged exposure to this.

PWPA said that the relaxed quality standard plywood will also “encourage substandard material to circulate in the market which will endanger the construction industry and compromise the sea-worthiness of the boat-making industry.”

The DAO is reportedly aimed at facilitating issuance of Import Commodity Clearance (ICC), reducing the processing time to three days, consequently fast tracking importation..There has also been a reported backlog of around three months in the processing of ICC for plywood and other “delisted” products.

DAO 15-01 delisted plywood and other products from the BPS-PNS’s mandatory list of certification on the claim that the products do not have life threatening impact.

The government rather transferred plywood’s classification to products for mandatory marking and labelling.

The mandatory labelling is a voluntary effort on the part of manufacturers for self declaration of trade name, mark to indicate quality (Grade A, B, or whatever), nature of surface (whether glazed or unglazed), and method of shaping (whether dry pressed or extruded; wall tiles or floor tiles), water absorption range, and others.