PNP: 54 celebrities in ‘drug list’

At Camp Karingal in Quezon City, a reporter takes a smartphone snapshot of model Krista Miller, who was arrested on September 30 with six others for selling illegal drugs. MB PHOTO/FEDERICO CRUZ

MANILA — The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Sunday disclosed that there are 54 celebrities included in their updated drug list.

According to NCRPO Director Chief Supt. Oscar Albayalde, the names in the list were based on the information provided by actresses Sabrina M. and Krista Miller who were both arrested by the Quezon City Police District Office (QCPD) because of illegal drugs.

However, Albayalde refused to make public the names of the celebrities such that they are still validating the list.

“These are all being subjected to validation,” he said.

The NCRPO chief also said that majority of the celebrities in the drug list are using shabu, cocaine and party drugs.

Albayalde said that the number in the list may increase while the drug operation being conducted by authorities in Metro Manila is ongoing.

“Every time we make arrests, more names are being included because they were all telling us the persons they transact with,” he said.

The NCRPO chief clarified that actor Mark Anthony Fernandez who was arrested in possession of almost one kilo of marijuana last week in Pampanga was not included in the drug list.