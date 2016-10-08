PNP foils Zamboanga bomb plot, arrests 2 ASG men

Two suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), including one with a P5.3-million bounty, were arrested in a follow-up operation in Zamboanga City on Friday night, October 7.

The arrest of 64-year old Abdula-latip Talanghati and Albashrie Talanghati also resulted in the foiling of a bombing attempt in Zamboanga City as cops confiscated an improvised explosive device when they were collared beside the Land Transportation Office (LTO) office in the area.

Chief Supt. Billy Beltran, Zamboanga Peninsula regional police, said the operation stemmed from the intelligence report about the ASG’s plan to carry out bombing activities in Zamboanga City.

“Prior to their arrest, we have been receiving reports that these people were planning to conduct atrocities in Zamboanga City,” said Beltran.

Beltran said the older Talanghati, who has a P5.3-million bounty, is among the suspects in the Sipadan kidnapping in April 2000, when several local and foreign tourists were taken by the ASG and brought to Sulu.