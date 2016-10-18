PNP still waiting for Kerwin Espinosa’s return

The Philippine National Police (PNP) still awaits when the alleged drug lord Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa will be repatriated following his arrest in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates last October 17.

Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesman, said Espinosa remains in the custody of Abu Dhabi authorities to check if he committed any violations.

“The Ministry of Interior is now looking if Kerwin violated any of the UAE laws while staying in UAE,” Carlos said.

Carlos also said the police are still verifying whether Espinosa, the alleged top drug lord in Eastern Visayas, traveled to Malaysia before he was nabbed in Abu Dhabi, as his last verified location prior to arrest was in Hong Kong.