Poetry in music

‘Dream big and give your best. Figure out what you wanna do in your career.’

Eyespk and L.A. STone

While other hip hop artists fixate on blings, girls and rides, Some Never Really Get (SNRG), composed of brothers Eyespk and L.A.STone, wants to keep it simple by just telling stories.

In an interview, L.A.STone said if they will get a dollar for every story they have, they’d likely be rich by now.

“We want people to listen to the words that we create. My brother (Eyespk) is good in putting the right words together and create poetry. Now, we are just hopeful that we could tell more of our stories around the world,” he said.

Eyespk shared the meaning behind their group’s name.

“It’s like figuring out what some people really never get about you,” he said.

On their campaign called “FEELintheBLANK,” he explained, “We want you to not really feel in the blank. Finish your statement and make sure that you show to the world that you can fill the blank.”

Eyespk said his brother influenced him to start writing. “He came from school one day and he brought me a poem and since then I started writing too,” he said.

Aside from creating music, the two have a radio program called “The Pogi Point” aired every Saturday on UFM 105.5.

“If you guys need inspiration, I will be your kuya coz we help people get by giving them advice,” L.A.STone said.

As advice to aspiring young performers, L.A.STone said, “Dream big and give your best. Figure out what you wanna do in your career.”

Backgrounder, achievements

Eyespk and L.A.STone started their career in Pampanga, managing a t-shirt company. Eyespk was into drawing pandas, and they eventually sold a design to the National Zoo in Washington DC.

Later, the two shifted their focus on music.

“We started working with DJ AARock and we just hit it off. Now we are here,” L.A.STone said.

Their list of accomplishments includes performances with America’s Best Dance Crew, Fanny Pak, Boogie Bots, Wale and Aziatix.

The Fil-Ams have visited numerous cities around the world like Toronto, Philadelphia, Princeton, Los Angeles, New York, Japan.

Influence, superstition

Their album “Never Home” reflects the music they grew up on, mainly classic rock and ’80s music “because that’s what our family used to listen back then,” L.A.STone said.

Eyespk recalled that their dad, who was in the Navy, would send them mix-tape cassettes from all over the world.

The album will be out on Nov. 11 for a reason.

“When you read the clock it says 11:11. Wishes are made when a clock is at 11:11, and our wish is to put this album out successfully and share our music to the world,” L.A.STone said.