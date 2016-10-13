Police chief fires gun to scare radio reporters

General Santos City – A police chief in Polomolok, South Cotabato threatened on Thursday two radio reporters by firing his gun inside a police station.

Jonathan Macailing, station manager of Bombo Radyo-Gensan, said his two reporters, Jojo Bacalanmo and Edna Mendoza went to Polomolok police station to get the details regarding the arrest of two barangay chairmen, Vicente Yungco and Juner Coronado who yielded several firearms during a police raid.

Operatives of the PNP-Regional Anti-Illegal Drugs Task Force swooped down on the houses of Yungco, barangay chairman of Barangay Poblacion, and Coronado, village chair of Barangay Koronadal Proper and seized several firearms.

Police said the raid was conducted on the residence of two barangay officials following reports that they were involved in illegal drugs.

Macailing said his news reporters were trying to follow up the case of the two village officials who were not detained after they were arrested.

He said Polomolok police chief Giovanni Ladeo, who was apparently upset by the inquisition of the radio reporters, fired his handgun inside the police station.

Chief Supt. Cedrick Train, regional police director, said he would order an investigation into the incident.