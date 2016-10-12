Police says area where actor was shot not covered by CCTV

No CCTV unit was installed in the area where actor John Wayne Sace was shot by unidentified armed men the other day but policemen vowed to continue gathering eyewitness accounts to shed light on the incident.

Investigators at the Pasig Police station said there was no CCTV unit installed along Dr. Sixto Avenue corner Col. Licsi street in Barangay Caniogan so there was no actual footage of the crime that transpired on the night of October 10.

John Wayne Sace / Courtesy of @johnwaynesace via TwitterSACE

However, cops found a CCTV unit installed in front of Rizal high school but there was also no record of the suspects’ escape in the October 10 footage.

Before midnight on October 10, two armed men onboard a motorcycle, fired shots at Sace and companion Eric Sabino who were both standing along corner Licsi street. Sabino was pronounced dead on arrival at the Rizal Medical Center (RMC) but Sace was treated successfully and is now recuperating at the said institution.

At the surgery ward of RMC yesterday, the actor had spoken to policemen about the crime and denied having close associations with Sabino.

“Iyang Eric, kilalang user/pusher yan. Siya ang pumupunta kay Eric para gumamit sila. Minsan pag madami sila nai-score, binebenta uli nila. Gamit, score, gamit, score sila…pero ayaw niya ma-associate kay Eric,” Police Senior Inspector Robert Garcia, chief of the investigation section of Pasig police station said.

Garcia said Wayne denied that he was with Sabino on the night of the incident and instead claimed that he was at the area waiting for his cousin so they could play video games.

