Poll: More Pinoys have ‘little trust’ in big China

More Filipinos have expressed “little trust” in China in the past three months, amid President Rodrigo Duterte’s apparent foreign policy shift toward the emerging superpower, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey results.

The third quarter nationwide survey conducted last Sept. 24-27 among 1,200 respondents found 55 percent of Filipinos have “little trust” in China, 19 percent were undecided whether they have much trust or little trust, and 22 percent have “much trust” in the country.

This translates to a net trust rating of “bad” -33, which is lower than the -24 (51 percent little trust, 27 percent much trust) registered during the second quarter SWS survey fielded in June.

Net trust ratings of +70 and above is classified by SWS as “excellent;” +50 to +69, “very good;” +30 to +49, “good;” +10 to +29, “moderate;” +9 to -9, “neutral;” -10 to -29, “poor;” -30 to -49, “bad;” -50 to -69, “very bad;” and -70 and below, “execrable.”

SWS noted that China’s net trust rating has been positive in seven out of 40 surveys since public trust on selected countries was included in August 1994.

China’s highest net trust rating of +17 was recorded in June 2010, while its lowest rating of -46 was logged in September 2015.

The respondents were particularly asked, “For the following, please indicate if your trust/faith in (name of country) is “very much,” “somewhat much,” “undecided” if much or little, “somewhat little,” “very little,” or you have not heard or read anything about the (country) ever?”

‘American idol’

Meanwhile, the United States received the highest public trust rating among seven countries included in the survey.

It got a net rating of +66 (76 percent much trust, 11 percent little trust), followed by Australia with +47 (62 percent much trust, 15 percent little trust), and Japan with +34 (56 percent much trust, 21 percent little trust).

Since the United States and Australia were first included in the survey in December 1994 and April 1995, respectively, both countries have been receiving positive trust ratings among Filipinos.

For the United States, the highest net rating was +79 registered in March 2914, while its lowest rating was +18 recorded in May 2005.