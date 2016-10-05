Pope appoints new Ozamis Archbishop

Basilan Bishop Martin Jumoad has been named as the new Archbishop of Ozamis.



voxbikol.com / mb.com.ph New Archbishop of Ozamis, Martin Jumoadvoxbikol.com / mb.com.ph

Pope Francis appointed Jumoad to Ozamis, Tuesday.

In a CBCP News post, the prelate thanked God for giving him another chance to serve another local church.

He also thanked Pope Francis for the trust and confidence.

“I leave Basilan with a heavy heart because I know the people and they love me. I will go to Ozamiz with faith and hope that the Lord will never abandon me and He will show me what to do,” he said. “Please pray for me!”

Archbishop-elect Jumoad has been serving for 14 years as bishop of the Prelature of Isabela in Basilan.