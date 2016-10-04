Pope makes surprise visit to Italy’s quake-hit Amatrice: Vatican

Pope Francis arrived on Tuesday in Amatrice in central Italy, in a surprise visit to the town that bore the brunt of the August 24 earthquake that killed nearly 300 people, the Vatican said.



(Alessandro Di Meo/ANSA via AP) / mb.com.ph Pope Francis steps out of a car as he arrives in Amatrice, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.(Alessandro Di Meo/ANSA via AP) / mb.com.ph

On Sunday, the pontiff had confirmed his intention to visit the quake-hit area, though he did not specify when he aimed to go.

He said he wanted to make his visit “privately, alone, as a priest, a bishop, a pope. But alone,” in order to be “near the people.”

His statement on Sunday was a reaffirmation of a pledge he made to worshippers on August 28, four days after the disaster, to visit the area hit by the 6.0 to 6.2 magnitude quake.

“As soon as possible, I hope to come and see you, to bring you the comfort of faith, the tenderness of a father and a brother,” he said in St Peter’s Square in the Vatican City.

The earthquake, which was felt in Rome, 150 kilometres (93 miles) from the epicentre near Amatrice, killed 297 people, injured hundreds more and left some 2,900 homeless.

Most of the fatalities were from Amatrice.

With the immediate grief fading, the focus switched to how such damage could have been wrought in an area so close (50 kilometres, 32 miles) to L’Aquila, which was hit by a 2009 earthquake in which more than 300 people perished.