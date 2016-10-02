Post-divorce, Angelina ready to hit the big screen

Amid her highly sensational divorce with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie looks bent on hitting the big screen again.

Angelina Jolie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The 41-year-old actress is now in talks to star in Shoot Like a Girl, a biographical film about Air Force Major Mary Jennings Hegar, Entertainment Weekly magazine reports.

The film will chronicle Hegar’s heroism on the field as a rescue pilot who served three tours of duty in Afghanistan and saved the lives of fellow Americans held hostage. She was bestowed with a Purple Heart and a Distinguised Flying Cross.

This will be Jolie’s first film after divorcing Pitt, 52. She was last seen in By the Sea, a drama film about marital problems where she starred alongside Pitt.

Brangelina, who were married for two years and 12 years together, split after Pitt was reported to have verbally and physically hurt their oldest child, Maddox, while on their private plane.

The two have agreed to a temporary plan that includes counseling and visitation, People magazine reported.

Their six children will be in Jolie’s custody at a rented Los Angeles area house, with Pitt granted visitation rights.