Potential new first-line treatment for lung cancer bared

Pharmaceutical firm MSD, known as Merck in the United States and Canada, has announced the results of its landmark KEYNOTE-024 trial investigating the use of pembrolizumab in patients with previously untreated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and with a tumor proportion score of 50 percent or more.

In the trial, pembrolizumab was superior compared to chemotherapy for progression-free survival as well as overall survival. Based on these results, an independent data monitoring committe has recommended that the trial be stopped, and that patients receiving chemotherapy in KEYNOTE-024 be offered the opportunity to receive pembrolizumab.

“We believe that the KEYNOTE-024 results have the potential to change the therapeutic paradigm in first-line treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer,” said Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, president, MSD Research Laboratories. “We look forward to sharing these data with the medical community and with regulatory authorities around the world.”

The safety profile of pembrolizumab in this trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies in patients with advanced NSCLC. Results from KEYNOTE-024 will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

MSD currently has the largest immuno-oncology clinical development program across the industry and is advancing five registration-enabling studies for NSCLC with pembrolizumab as a monotherapy and in combination.

KEYNOTE-024 randomized 305 patients to receive pembrolizumab (200 mg every three weeks) or standard of care (SOC) platinum-based chemotherapies.

Pembrolizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that works by increasing the ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells. It is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

Pembrolizumab is also indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1 (defined as a tumor proportion score of 50 percent or more) as determined by an FDA-approved test with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy.