Premier city in Laguna receives international recognition for clean air actions

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — The City of Santa Rosa of the 1st District in this province was given Clean Air Certification along with the cities of Baguio and Iloilo in the country, Malang in Indonesia and Kathmandu in Nepal for their commitments to take significant actions to address air quality during a conference in Busan, South Korea.

Map of Laguna showing the location of Santa Rosa | mb.com.ph

In a belated report received Tuesday, Erlinda Creencia, head of the city’s Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO) informed Philippines News Agency (PNA) of the conference she attended which was the 17th IUAPPA World Clean Air Congress and 9th CAA Better Air Quality Conference held from August 31 to September 2 this year at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in Busan, South Korea.

She said the conference focused on the theme Clean Air for Cities – Perspectives and Solutions, co-organized by Clean Air Asia (CAA), the International Union of Air Pollution Prevention Associations (IUAPPA), and the Korean Society for Atmospheric Environment (KOSAE).

Creencia related that at the conference she presented the city’s current air quality situation, and shared the opportunities that the mechanism could offer.

“We are just starting our journey to address clean air, and certification provides us with an opportunity to build visibility for taking action,” said Creencia.

Accordingly, Clean Air Certification is a way to build momentum to meet clean air targets, and provides a mechanism for cities to learn from each other and collectively address issues, national governments to recognize and resource local commitments, research institutions to align research around identified needs and increased business and investor confidence that improves economic outcomes.

The standard has been developed drawing on input from a balanced and representative group of stakeholders. This includes city networks, air quality management specialists and experts in addressing pollution from transport, area sources and stationary sources.