President assures OFWs of change, clean gov’t



(Reuters/Manila Bulletin) HANOI PALACE VISIT — President Rodrigo Duterte reviews the guard of honor with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam’s capitol. Duterte told the Filipino community in Hanoi the joint military exercises between the Philippines and the US scheduled in October would be the last between the two allies.(Reuters/Manila Bulletin)

Hanoi – Corruption in government agencies will soon be “a thing of the past” under the Duterte administration.

The President assured overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that his government would eliminate red tape and corruption in agencies such as immigration, customs, and internal revenue bureaus to provide efficient public service.

“Hindi ako nagbibiro. I’m telling everybody, every meeting sa Cabinet, sinasabi ko talaga, nandiyan sila — this will be a clean government. Let us give the Filipino a respite from the agony and suffering,” Duterte said in an assembly with the Filipino community here last Wednesday night.

“You guys when you go home, there will be changes. There will be no harassments in the Immigration and Customs. I will not allow that,” he added.

The President also encouraged the Filipino workers to submit any complaints about government agencies rendering poor service.

“Ang hinihingi ko lang sa inyo, just let me know. No need to give me your name. Just tell me who is the son of a b**** in that office and I will take care of him,” he added.