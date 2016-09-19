President Duterte jokes, wants the Vikings to fight ASG

After the Gurkhas, President Rodrigo R. Duterte now wants the Vikings to fight the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

When Kjartan Sekkingstad was presented to the media on Monday evening, President R Duterte joked that since the freed ASG captive is Norwegian whose ancestors are Vikings, they should be invited to fight the extremist group.

“I salute Mr. Ambassador of your country (Norway) for being peaceful and I was joking to the ambassador: You are the descendants of the Vikings, who are really fierce fighters. If there is a group there still remaining, could you just bring them here and we will just let them loose somewhere in Basilan.” Duterte quipped.

He also adds “But the Slavs are a very peaceful race now.”

Duterte also thanked the Norwegian government for their assistance on the pace talks between the Philippine government and the Communist Party of the Philippines.

The President considers the release of Sekkingstad as the best thing that happened this week. The government has finally completed its promise to Norway which is to bring back the Norwegian hostage safely.