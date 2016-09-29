President Duterte meets Filipino Community in Vietnam

President Rodrigo Duterte met over 3,800 Filipinos at the Intercontinental Hotel in Hanoi on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to Presidential Commmunication.

President Duterte meets Filipino Community in Vietnam | Presidential Communication Facebook Page | mb.com.ph

The President was warmly received as the Filipinos in the audience gave him a round of applause as well as standing ovation.

They also waved small Philippines flags as they chanted Duterte when he was heading to the podium.

The crowd remained enthusiastic throughout the meeting, cheering and clapping in response to the president’s speech.

Also present at the meet and greet are Justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, National Security Adviser Gen. Hermogenes Esperon, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, Communications Sec. Martin Andanar, Cabinet Sec. Leoncio Evasco, Presidential Legal counsel Salvador Panelo, Comm. Prospero De Vera

Duterte is on a two-day working visit in Viet Nam, aimed at fostering good relationship with the socialist republic.