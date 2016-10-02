President Duterte pays final respects to the late Miriam Defensor Santiago

President Rodrigo Duterte has paid his last respects to the late former senator Miriam Defensor Santiago.

The president visited the wake of the late senator at around 1:00 am on Sunday, October 2.



RTVM / mb.com.ph

Duterte spent a few moments in solemn prayer and extended his condolences to her widower, Atty. Narciso Santiago Jr., and brother, former General Benjamin Defensor, RTVM reported.

While Duterte and Santiago were rivals in the May 2016 presidential elections, the then presidential candidate from Davao City often expressed admiration for the lady senator.

Santiago, 71, known as the Iron Lady of Asia, is set to be interred at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina in the afternoon next to the tomb of her son, Alexander.

She died in her sleep on September 28 after a two-year battle with lung cancer.