President Duterte to visit Japan on October 25–27

President Rodrigo Duterte will make a state visit to Japan from October 25 to 27, the Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed.



(MB.COM.PH) MB FILE – President Duterte and Prime Minister Abe(MB.COM.PH)

This will be Duterte’s first visit as president to Japan, the world’s third largest economy.

The foreign ministry said Duterte is scheduled to make a state call on Emperor Akihito.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, meanwhile, will hold a meeting with and host a dinner for Duterte.

During the ASEAN summit in Laos last September, the two leaders discussed about the need to resolve disputes in the South China Sea through peaceful means, Kyodo News reported.

Back in February, the Philippines and Japan signed an agreement allowing the transfer of defense equipment and technology from Japan to the Philippines.