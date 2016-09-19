President Duterte, VP Robredo to attend 42nd Philippine Business Conference

MB FILE – Vice President Leni Robredo and President Duterte at the Malacañang Palace Monday, (Malacañang Photo) / mb.com.ph

MANILA — President Rodrigo R. Duterte and Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo are expected to attend the 42nd Philippine Business Conference (PBC) on October 12 to 13, which will be held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City.

This was announced Monday by this year’s PBC chair Angelito E. Colona in a press conference at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

The PBC is the annual national conference of the country’s largest business organization, Philippine Chamber of Commerce Industry (PCCI).

President Duterte will deliver a keynote speech and will receive the 42nd PBC resolution.

PCCI annually invites the country’s Chief Executives to accept the resolution recommending reforms in the government that will support economic growth.

On the other hand, Vice President Robredo will also deliver her keynote speech during the opening of the event.

PCCI expects 1,500 delegates in this year’s PBC.