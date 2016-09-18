President Duterte wears shoes from a Marikina cobbler

Very few may have known this, but President Rodrigo Duterte is wearing one of the locally-made shoes crafted by Rolando “Tatay Oly” Santos, a pioneer cobbler in the country’s shoemaking capital, Marikina.

The 68-year-old cobbler was credited as the shoemaker who crafted the shoes worn by President Rodrigo R. Duterte. His daughter, Rosemarie, sent his father’s handmade leather boots to the fashion house, which designed the barongs for the President’s inauguration.

The President did not wear the said boots to the inauguration but, wore it recently during his meeting with US Secretary of State John Kerry. The President seemed to be so pleased with Tatay Oly’s works that he even purchased another pair of black leather shoes.

Tatay Oly in action

This gesture by the President brought Marikina shoes into the spotlight once again.

The country’s shoemaking industry, which used to be a bustling livelihood, was among the first casualties in the name of global trade.

A recent report by the Philippine Footwear Federation, Inc. (PFFI) noted that the industry faces the threat of losing its position as the shoemaking center of the country due to the stiff competition from cheaper foreign brands.

The industry also faces a declining number of cobblers. The industry has seen many of the younger generation of shoemakers abandon their craft to take other jobs. Hence, the number of shoe factories dropped drastically from 7,000 in the 1970s to only 130 at present.

Tatay Oly, who began learning his trade at the age of 11, is one of the few remaining shoemakers of his generation.

“The shoe production here is now losing its meaning. Though, there are a lot of cobblers who are supposed to do the job. However, they are not doing it anymore. Hence, new shoes are not being crafted,” said Tatay Oly in Tagalog.

This is where the Republic Chemical Industries, Inc. (RCI), distributor of Pioneer Contact Bond, offers to help revive the country’s shoe industry by supporting the shoemakers.

“Since our company is a local industry leader, we want to contribute in uplifting the shoe industry in Marikina as we strongly believe in Filipino craftsmanship. We are happy to support people like Tatay Oly,” said Camille Fernandez, assistant product manager of RCI.

“Tatay Oly’s story serves as an inspiration for the remaining artisans to continue doing their craft and to help restore the industry,” said Fernandez.

As an initial step, the company recently supported Tatay Oly by donating a new set of hand tools, a working table, and a year-long supply of adhesives from Pioneer Contact Bond—Pioneer Contact Bond, all-purpose Toluene-free contact cement that is ideal for use in shoe making, especially for binding the leathers and attaching the soles.

These tools may not be enough to revive the declining industry, but this assistance goes a long way in easing a cobbler’s life.

Tatay Oly said that these tools and other supplies were big help for him to produce a durable pair of shoes.

“I have been using my tools for a long time… I am very thankful because my workshop will now have new ones,” Tatay Oly said.

He also emphasized that, “Using quality adhesive is really necessary for making shoes. If the adhesive is of good quality, the shoes will not be easily damaged even if they were not stitched. Pioneer Contact Bond is really reliable, that is why I can proudly show my works even to the president.”

