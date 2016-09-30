President Duterte won’t talk to Jaybee Sebastian

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte has closed the door on the possibility of talking to high-profile inmate Jaybee Sebastian.

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his message to the Filipino community in Vietnam during a meeting held at the Intercontinental Hotel on September 28. ACE MORANDANTE/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO | mb.com.ph

President Duterte made this reaction after Sebastian’s lawyer Eduardo Arriba said his client would only reveal all what he knew about the illegal trade in the New Bilibid Prison to the President.

”I do not talk to criminals,” President Duterte said in a media interview early Friday morning upon his arrival from a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the Davao International Airport.

President Duterte said Sebastian should go instead to the fiscal “or write a letter to Secretary (Perfecto) Yasay.”

The President said Sebastian allowed himself to be involved in illegal drugs in the national penitentiary and he should be ready to pay for the lives he destroyed because of illegal drugs.

”I said to be careful of what you wish for or what you want because you might get it. It will come. As always, the comeuppance the law of karma, I assure you, that is a very valid universal statement,” the President said.

Earlier, Sebastian said, through his lawyer, that he will not attend the House probe on the proliferation of illegal drug in the NBP and will only talk to the President about the drug trade inside the NBP.

Several witnesses, including Sebastian’s fellow high-profile inmates in the NBP, accused Sebastian of giving them “quotas” for the sale of drugs to raise campaign funds for then Justice Secretary Leila de Lima’s senatorial bid.

De Lima, now a senator, has been linked to the alleged NBP drug matrix that President Duterte released last month.