President meets Japanese artist behind “Duterte” artworks

President Duterte met with Japanese artist Ayumi Endo, and different Japanese investors based in the country at a courtesy call in Malacañang, Tuesday evening.

Ayumi is a visual artist who went viral for her artworks that displayed support for the President during the election period.



(MB.COM.PH) President Duterte and Japanese artist Ayumi Endo(MB.COM.PH)

President Duterte acknowledged the appreciation shown by the Japanese artist, stating that Endo’s artworks are a clear example of the strong bond between the Philippines and Japan.

Endo presented the Chief Executive a new artwork featuring him and PNP Chief Ronald Dela Rosa.

The Japanese visual artists also has three digital art pieces of the president which vent viral on social media: “The Patriot”, “Tatay Digong”, and “Change is Coming”.



Photo credit: dutertelatestnews / MB.COM.PH “The Patriot” art by Ayumi EndoPhoto credit: dutertelatestnews / MB.COM.PH



Photo credit: dutertelatestnews / MB.COM.PH “Change is Coming” art by Ayumi EndoPhoto credit: dutertelatestnews / MB.COM.PH



Photo credit: dutertelatestnews / MB.COM.PH “Tatay Digong” art by Ayumi EndoPhoto credit: dutertelatestnews / MB.COM.PH

During the courtesy call, the President expressed his gratitude to Japan for the continuous aid that they has been providing to the Philippines throughout the years.

President Duterte also mentioned his upcoming trip to Japan on October. The Chief Executive said that during his three-day visit he aims discuss matters that would further strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

He would be tackling matters on trade and commerce, the disputed islands in the West Philippine Sea, military equipment, transportation, etc, RTVM reported.

READ MORE: President Duterte to visit Japan on October 25–27