Prince’s Paisley Park grand opening in doubt

Prince (AFP Photo/Bertrand Guay)

CHICAGO (AFP) – Just as Prince fans were about to get a look inside the late pop star’s studio complex in Minnesota, the unveiling appeared in jeopardy Tuesday after local officials blocked it.

The city council in Chanhassen, where the late “Purple Rain” star’s Paisley Park complex is located, voted to take more time to decide whether to let the state-of-the-art studio reopen as a museum.

In a meeting Tuesday that lasted more than three hours, some local residents said they were concerned that the estimated 600,000 fans expected to visit the studio each year would create traffic jams and congestion in the suburban Minneapolis town of 24,000.

“That’s something we need to talk about as a community: do we want to be a tourist town?,” said Chanhassen City Councilwoman Bethany Tjornhom.

Members of the council asked the Bremer Trust, which controls Paisley Park on behalf of Prince’s estate, to come up with a more detailed plan for addressing the impact of a major tourism draw.

People walk past Prince’s star on a wall outside First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, the club featured in Prince’s famed “Purple Rain” film on October 4, 2016. (AFP/Nova Safo)

The council’s decision appeared to shut down the planned Thursday opening of Paisley Park. A spokesperson for the studio released a statement saying a planned Wednesday media tour was postponed, and that further information would be forthcoming.

A postponement is sure to disappoint fans who have already purchased tour tickets on the website officialpaisleypark.com.

The studio complex has held a mythical status for fans who entered it during the pop legend’s life; and only a few hundred are said to have toured it during Prince’s lifetime.

Prince died on April 21 from an overdose of painkillers. He was 57.

The 55,000-square-foot (5,000-square-meter) complex was scheduled to open for tours one week before fans descend on Prince’s Minnesota hometown for a memorial tribute concert.