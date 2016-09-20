Programmer arrested for counterfeiting, reselling Shanghai Disneyland tickets

A man surnamed Bai has been arrested by Shanghai police for counterfeiting and reselling Shanghai Disneyland tickets, Peeple’s Daily Online reported on Sept. 19.

File photo of Shanghai Disneyland | mb.com.ph

Bai, a young programmer, was working for a technology company that provides technical support for the ticket services of Shanghai Disneyland. As a result, Bai had access to ticket sales records.

Since June, Bai, in collaboration with several ticket scalpers, has been releasing ticketing information for Disneyland tickets on various social networks. Bai altered the dates of electronic tickets that had been paid for by actual buyers, and then sent the order number and QR code to scalpers via email.

During the summer, the official price of a Shanghai Disneyland ticket was 499 RMB; Bai’s price was only 280 RMB. Bai’s counterfeit tickets could pass for real during ticket checks, so many people believed that they had bought genuine, heavily discounted tickets. However, when the true buyers of the altered tickets came to the park, they found that their tickets had already been used, and they were not allowed to enter.

According to preliminary results of the ongoing investigation, from June 27 to July 20, Bai stole 2,600 electronic Disneyland tickets and resold 1,700. Bai earned over 490,000 RMB, and caused Shanghai Disneyland a loss of over 870,000 RMB.