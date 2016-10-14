Property prices on the rise – BSP

Property prices went up by 11.3 percent in the second quarter this year, higher than the previous quarter’s 9.4 percent, but the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas assured that there is no sign of asset bubble.

Based on the BSP’s residential real estate price index (RREPI), the second report since its maiden release in June this year, the index rose to 122.8 versus 110.3 in the same period in 2015.

The BSP has maintained that while property prices are on the rise, the increase is matched with demand for real estate across the country. As a monitoring tool, RREPI gives valuable information in assessing the property market and as early warning signs for asset price bubbles.

Based on the report, single detached housing units registered the highest growth in prices or 18.6 percent followed by townhouses with 14.7 percent. Condominium units prices however fell by -0.1 percent.

Areas outside of the National Capital Region (AONCR) apparently had higher property prices than in the NCR when considering the pace of growth. Growth in residential real property prices accelerated in AONCR by 18.4 percent but moderated in NCR to 2.7 percent in the second quarter, noted the BSP.

“This is due largely to the higher rates of increase in prices of single detached housing units and townhouses in AONCR compared to those of NCR. Moreover, the prices of condominium units edged lower in NCR but increased slightly in AONCR,” said the BSP.

The BSP used residential real estate loans as one of the data to monitor RREPI. Based on accumulated data, about seven in ten real estate loans were for the purchase of new housing units, or about 71.7 percent of these loans.

By type of housing unit, 50.1 percent of residential property loans were for single detached, while 41.2 percent and 8.4 percent were condominium units and townhouses, respectively.

According to the BSP, condominium units were the most common house purchases in the NCR while single detached houses were more popular in AONCR. By region, NCR accounted for 42.1 percent of the total number of residential real estate loans granted during the quarter, followed by Calabarzon with 31.5 percent, and Central Luzon with 6.7 percent.

Central Visayas had 5.2 percent of residential real estate loans, while Western Visayas had 4.9 percent, Northern Mindanao with 3.4 percent and Davao Region with two percent.

“Together, these seven regions accounted for 95.8 percent of total housing loans granted by banks,” said the BSP.

The BSP requires all banks – large lenders and thrift banks – to submit residential real estate loans on a quarterly basis. The RREPI is computed as weighted chain-linked index based on the average appraised value per square meter weighted by the share of floor area of housing units.

The RREPI covered 106 banks and of these, 96 banks complied with the reportorial submissions. These 96 banks included 40 big banks and 56 thrift banks.

“The RREPI which is estimated every quarter based on housing loans granted by banks is a first in the Philippines and is expected to provide a valuable tool in assessing the real estate and credit market conditions in the country,” said the BSP.

It measures average changes in prices of different types of housing units – as single detached, condominium, and townhouse — over a period of time. The growth rate of the index also measures house price inflation, explained the BSP.