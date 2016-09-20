Prospective French buyers interested in importing PH seaweeds

Some prospective buyers from France have expressed their interest to buy carrageenan from the country despite concerns that the Philippines may soon lose its status as the world’s major exporter of this particular seaweed product.

Agriculture chief Emmanuel Piñol said that potential buyers from France have expressed their interest to buy seaweeds from the Philippines.

“The carrageenan industry has a huge potential here in the Philippines,” Piñol said, following the call he received from French ambassador.

A data from the Department of Trade and Industry showed that the Philippines is among the world’s biggest exporters of carrageenan, which could be an input in meat processing, processed food, dairy products, condiments, personal care products, and pet food products.

Emmanuel Piñol

Carrageenan is also used as an ingredient in air freshener, oral care, pharmaceutical products, biotechnology research, and other industrial consumer product applications.

It is used in a variety of commercial applications such as gelling, thickening and stabilizing agents, especially in food products such as chocolate milk, cottage cheese, frozen desserts, yogurt, pet foods, and sauces.

However, Senator Francis Pangilinan, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, earlier raised the issue that the Philippines may soon lose its status as the world’s major exporter of seaweed product carrageenan.

“We are the number 1 exporter of carrageenan in the entire planet. Carrageenan is a seaweed. It’s used for pharmaceuticals. The capsules are made from seaweed. But our market share is now lower because Vietnam provides better support and therefore produces better yields,” he said.

To address this, Piñol visited the province of Zamboanga to heed the call of the seaweed farmers to strengthen the carrageenan industry in the region, also turning over a total of R10.67 million-worth of agri-fishery assistance.

“As such, the province was also awarded 50 units of fiberglass bancas, seaweed farm input materials and post-harvest equipment designed to improve production and benefit around 50 fisherfolk associations and 310 individual fisherfolks,” the agriculture chief said.

During his visit, members of the rice, corn and rubber industry also received interventions from Department of Agriculture (DA) which include hybrid rice and corn seeds, rubber seedlings, mechanical corn sheller, corn hammer mill, and pump irrigation sets.

As of now, out of the 1,000 hectares of farmlands in Zamboanga, only 300 hectares are being irrigated.

Because of this, Piñol committed to provide one-unit water pump per five-hectare fare.

This is on top of solar water pump, which can the capacity to pump 400 gallons of water per minute, to be distributed in the same areas.

The secretary also recently visited the island of Basilan to address the problem of the coconut farmers.