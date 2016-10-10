 Protectors of the terraces | mb.com.ph | Philippine News
Home  »  Lifestyle  » News in Photo » News in Photo sub » Protectors of the terraces

Protectors of the terraces


October 10, 2016
Farmers from Barangay Nagacadan in Kiangan, Ifugao deposit the mud to protect the terraces from erosion. Many farmers in the province are now preparing their rice terraces for the planting season next month. (Zaldy C. Comanda)

Farmers from Barangay Nagacadan in Kiangan, Ifugao deposit the mud to protect the terraces from erosion. Many farmers in the province are now preparing their rice terraces for the planting season next month. (Zaldy C. Comanda)