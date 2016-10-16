PSL-F2 Logistics Manila skipper Daquis still recovering from injury

MANILA – PSL-F2 Logistics team captain Racquel Anne Daquis has expressed hopes of recovering from her ankle injury in time for the opening of the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship on Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.



(MB.COM.PH) MB FILE – Rachel Daquis(MB.COM.PH)

“I have a big responsibility to be the captain of this team,” said 28-year-old Daquis, who was injured while playing for RC Cola Army in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

“For me, the Women’s Club World Championship is that competition I could not miss, that is why I am doing my best to recover,” said Daquis in a report posted on the FIVB website.

PSL-F2 Logistics will be up against Rexona-Sesc Rio, which is the defending South American and Brazil Superleague champion, in the main match of the prestigious tournament organized by the PSL in cooperation with the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI).

The other members of the Philippine team are locals Mika Reyes, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Kim Fajardo, Jaja Santiago, Frances Molina and Jen Reyes, and imports Ekaterina Krivets of Russia, Yevgeniya Nyukhalova of Ukraine, Lynda Morales of Puerto Rico, Yuri Fukuda of Japan, Stephanie Niemer and Lindsay Stalzer of the United States, and Tichaya Boonlert of Thailand.

Serbian Moro Branislav is head coach while Japanese Shun Takahashi is assistant coach.

The Philippines is expected to face a tough challenge against the Brazilian team bannered by two-time Olympic gold medalist Fabiola de Oliveira, 2016 Rio Olympics veterans Gabi Guimaraes, Juciely Silva Barreto and import Anne Buijs, who powered the Netherlands to a fourth place finish at the Rio Olympics.

Calling the shots for Rexona-Sesc Rio is Bernardo Rezende, who steered the men’s team to the gold medal at the Rio Olympics.

Rexona-Sesc Rio is making its third appearance in the 2016 FIVB Women’s Club World Championship after winning the silver medal in 2013 and placing fourth in 2015 — both events were held in Zurich.

The match between Vakifbank Istanbul and Japan’s Hisamitsu Springs will kick off the 2016 FIVB Women’s Club World Championship organized by Philippine Superliga (PSL) and Eventcourt with TV5, Petron, Asics, BMW and F2 Logistics the official partners and Diamond Hotel the official residence.

Also playing on opening day are Swiss champion Volero Zurich of Switzerland against 2016 Asian Championship winner Bangkok Glass and reigning European champion Pomi Casalmaggiore of Italy against defending world champion Eczacibasi VitrA Istanbul of Turkey.