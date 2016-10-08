PSL: Foton tests F2 Logistics

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

12:30 p.m. – Generika vs Petron

2:30 p.m. – Opening Ceremony

3 p.m. – Foton vs F2 Logistics



(Manila Bulletin) Jaja Santiago(Manila Bulletin)

Four teams with strong foreign reinforcements start their respective campaigns when the 2016 Asics Philippine Superliga Grand Prix presented by PLDT Home Ultera blasts off today at The Arena in San Juan City.

Defending champion Foton and All-Filipino Conference titlist F2 Logistics square off in the anticipated nail-biting match at 3 p.m., while Generika and two-time winner Petron meet in the 12:30 p.m. curtain raiser.

A simple opening ceremony is set at 2:30 p.m.

Reigning MVP Lindsay Stalzer and Ariel Usher will once again reinforce the Tornadoes, who will be handled this time by veteran Serbian coach Moro Branislav.

“Our team has the talent,” said Branislav, who previously coached club teams in Yugoslavia, Gree, Kuwait and North Korea.

Apart from their American reinforcements, Foton will have a strong local roster in Jaja Santiago, Cherry Rondina, Rhea Dimaculangan and Maika Ortiz.

The match will also see the return of Dindin Manabat, who briefly took a break from competing after giving birth.

But F2 Logistics is no pushover, though, having the core of La Salle team that won the UAAP crown this season.

The F2 Cargo Movers, however, will be playing with only one import at the moment in Sydney Kemper as Hayley Spelman has yet to arrive from her stint in Kazakhstan.