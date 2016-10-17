Pulse Asia survey: Work pay, availability Filipinos’ most pressing concerns

Work pay and availability are the most urgent concerns among Filipinos that the Duterte administration should address, based on the latest Pulse Asia survey results released Monday, October 17.

In the nationwide survey conducted September 25–October 1 among 1,200 respondents, 46 percent cited increasing workers’ pay as their most immediate issue. This is followed by job creation (38 percent) and controlling inflation (37 percent).

The level of concern for workers’ pay and job creation marginally increased by 6 percentage points, Pulse Asia also said.

In a related development, Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello III announced Monday it has thumbed down the P125 across-the-board wage hike proposal from the labor sector, saying only Congress can enact the mandatory wage increase.

Job fair photo courtesy of the Official Gazette

Other urgent national concerns cited in the Pulse Asia survey, which posted marginal changes, are:

Fighting corruption in the government (32 percent)

Reducing poverty (32 percent)

Fighting criminality (31 percent)

Promoting peace in the country (20 percent)

Enforcing the rule of law (14 percent)

Reducing the amount of taxes paid by citizens (12 percent)

Protecting the environment (10 percent)

Controlling rapid population growth (9 percent)

Protecting the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (8 percent)

Fighting terrorism (5 percent)

National territorial integrity (5 percent)

Charter change (2 percent)

Pulse Asia noted that between July and September, levels of public concern for various issues remain essentially constant.

But the percentage of Filipinos who identify criminality as an urgent national concern dropped significantly by 21 percentage points.

Approval for anti-crime drive

Nonetheless, the administration’s anti-crime initiatives received the highest performance rating, with a net approval rating of +86 (89 percent approval, 3 percent disapproval).

Other most urgent national concerns graded by respondents are: