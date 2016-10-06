“Punctured lungs” stall Jaybee Sebastian’s House probe appearance

Inmate Jaybee Sebastian failed to attend the third hearing of the House Committee on Justice on the proliferation of drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) due to his medical condition.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said Sebastian is still recuperating from “punctured lungs” as a result of being stabbed in the prison on September 29.

“May medical certificate na prinesenta. Hindi pa raw magaling ang sugat niya kasi na-puncture ang lungs niya,” he told reporters in a press conference before the hearing.

He disclosed that Sebastian expressed readiness to “cooperate” with them, but he would only testify in relation to food supply anomaly in the national penitentiary.

The justice secretary said he rejected Sebastian’s offer, saying that he wanted the inmate to spill the beans on the drug proliferation in Bilibid.

He said Sebatian even asked him to make his affidavit.