Puregold to focus expansion in Visayas, Mindanao provinces

PUREGOLD 3RD YEAR ‘KAINDUSTRYA’ FOOD BIZ CONVENTION – Shown during the ribbon-cutting ceremonies to open the Puregold 3rd KAINdustriya Foodbiz Convention on Sept. 20, 2016 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City are (from left): BPI Globe BanKO CEO John Rubio; Purefoods VP for Sales and Distribution Philip Macahilig; Del Monte head of Sales Eggy Honasan; P&G General Manager Shankar Viswanathan; CDO President and CEO Jerome Ong; Nutri-Asia President and COO Angie Flaminiano; Puregold VP for National Operations Antonio delos Santos; Puregold Vice Chairman Susan Co; Puregold Chairman Lucio Co; Puregold President Vincent Co; Cosco President Leonardo Dayao; Nestlé CEO Jacques Reber; Unilever Philippines Food Solution Managing Director James Benedict Carreon; Monde Nissin Corporation National Sales Director Samuel Sih; and Universal Robina Corporation VP for Sales Albert Fernandez.

Puregold Price Club, Inc., the country’s leading supermarket chain, is strengthening its presence in the Visayas and Mindanao amid steady double-digit growth in sales.

Antonio delos Santos, Puregold vice president for operations, told reporters covering the 3rd KAINdustriya, an annual event of Puregold for its clients, that the expansion is in line with the company’s annual 25-store expansions annually and a double-digit growth of between 11-12 percent. Puregold , which has been growing double-digit since 2010, posted 13 percent growth last year.

So far, the company is on track to meet its target to build 25 stores annually with the remaining 12-15 stores to be opened before end this year. There are already 266 Puregold stores scattered throughout the country. On top of that, the company has 17 other stores comprising of 9 NE supermarkets and 8 Budget lanes.

“We have an aggressive expansion in Mindanao,” said Delos Santos as he cited its newly opened second store in South Cotabato where Puregold is the lone retailer there. It has already 8 stores in Mindanao located in Davao (3), Digios, Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro, Butuan and Cotabato.

Puregold is looking at other areas in Mindanao such as Dipolog, Pagadian, Misamis and Iligan.

“That’s not yet enough, there are still more areas to cover in Mindanao,” said Delos Santos.

For Visayas, Delos Santos said it has two stores in Tacloban.

“Our focus is VisMin,” he said. Puregold has 5 stores in the Negros Island.

But more stores are located in the south and northern Luzon. There are still areas in the National Capital Region. In fact, they just opened its first store in Navotas and building one in Malabon. It has no store yet in Pateros.

“We are trying to cover more of NCR,” he added.

One of its growth driver is its growing base of small enterprises tapping Puregold for their supplies.

Delos Santos even noted that its “KAINdustriya” has already attracted between 11,000 to 12,000 loyal clients now from the 2,000 when it opened three years ago.

“KAINdustriya” first started catering to hotels but its roster of clients now include enterprises engaged in bakery, canteen, catering, food carts and HORECO (hotel, restaurant, café).

“Puregold is the go-to acting as a middle man for deals you cannot find in other stores. Our clients even purchase their cooking utensils and small appliances that they need in their business where there are more choices,” he said.

“Our food resellers and institutional accounts are an important segment of our Tindahan ni Aling Puring program. They are a huge part of our business, and Puregold would like to thank them through this targeted Convention,” said Puregold President Vincent Co.

Participants are in for two days of valuable activities, where they could purchase special deals and promotions, sit and take notes in food demonstrations and entrepreneurship learning sessions, compete in cook offs, and then enjoy games and entertainment from the country’s top artists.

Leading food suppliers will also take a spotlight at the event, getting the chance to introduce their food service products to the entrepreneurs.

“We would like the event to serve as a platform for our suppliers and customers to come together. We lined up only the best for our business partners and we hope they make the most of what we prepared,” said Co.

Puregold also offers convenience to clients for a minimum purchase of R5,000. This sales component is not big but it could reach an aggregate of R100 million sales at the end of the year.

Delos Santos said that KAINdustriya is just scratching the surface with only 11,000 to 12,000 network in the food business out of the 120,000 throughout the country.

KAINdustriya is tailor-fit to the needs of the food industry. Last year, Puregold introduced Ka-Entrepreneur. To add more excitement, Puregold has added a mix of new markets for the bartending market.

“Mobile bars are something new right now,” he said, but this only accounts for one percent of total sales.