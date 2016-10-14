Pyrotechnics industry asks to reconsider planned curbs on firecracker sale

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan — Firecracker makers in Bulacan appealed for the government to reconsider its plans to impose curbs in the pyrotechnics industry following the deadly blast at a warehouse in Bocaue, Bulacan on October 12.

“The recent serious explosion [that] happened in Barangay Biniang I, Bocaue this province is not deliberate but just a freak accident,” officers and members of the Philippine Pyrotechnics Manufacturers and Dealers Association Inc. (PPMDAI) said in their appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte.

They said nearly half a million Filipinos whose livelihood depends on the industry would be affected once the executive order (EO) limiting the use and possession of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices in the Philippines comes into force.

Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial revealed the Department of Health (DOH) began drafting the EO a few hours after Wednesday’s blast in Bocaue.

Two people were killed and 24 others were injured in the explosion, which also damaged 10 establishments and six vehicles.



MB FILE – Debris, including a roofing sheet snagged on a street sign (top left) and a truck that was thrown several meters attest to the intensity of the explosion that ripped through a row of roadside fireworks stalls in Bocaue, Bulacan, Wednesday morning.(Federico Cruz / Manila Bulletin)

Engr. Celso C. Cruz, chairman emeritus of PPMDAI and Marlene Lea DG Alapide, PPMDAI president, said the pyrotechnic industry has been a part of the local government in promoting various economic programs and has been instrumental in approaching unemployment issues.

They appealed for the government to pass a law or look into better alternatives to protect the welfare of those to be economically displaced if curbs on the industry push through.

Bocaue inspection

Authorities inspected firecracker stalls in Bocaue today.

ABS-CBN News reported that the Philippine National Police Firearms and Explosives Office (PNP-FEO) spotted violations in some firecracker stalls.

Hours after the blast, Mayor Joni Villanueva-Tugna ordered the temporary closure of all firecracker stalls in Bocaue.