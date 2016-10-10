QC launches emergency hotline 122

The Quezon City government has activated its own emergency and information hotline.

Quezon City Hall (Photo courtesy of Cofi Nuguid via Flickr)

Residents, visitors and those transiting Quezon City can dial 122 and their call will be directed to the city’s 24-hour emergency operations center.

Aside from assigned call takers, duty officers from law enforcement and frontline service units such as the the Quezon City Police District, Bureau of Fire Protection, the QC Department of Public Order and Safety, QC Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, QC Radio Communications Service and the QC Public Affairs and Information Services Office will also man the operations center.

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista will formally launch the QC 122 hotline—mandated in a city ordinance passed on October 11, 2010—in his State of the City Address this month.

Elmo San Diego, chief of the QC Department of Public Order and Safety, said the activation of the hotline completes the full rollout of the city’s enhanced emergency services capability upgrade.

“What Quezon City is having under Mayor Herbert Bautista’s leadership is an integrated, seamless and end-to-end operations system,” he said.