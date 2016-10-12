QC to rationalize tricycle franchise issuance

The issuance of tricycle franchises in Quezon City will now be rationalized in a bid to address the problem of colorum trike operations in the city.

On orders of Mayor Herbert Bautista, the city’s Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) was tasked to systematize the issuance of tricycle franchises to weed out the illegal trike units in the city which have been one of the major causes of traffic congestion.

PHOTO CREDIT: vickisee.com / FLICKR / MB.COM.PH

Citing figures from the DPOS, Bautista said there are about 26,000 tricycle units operating with franchises in the city and about 10,000 colorum trikes.

With the implementation of the rationalization program, Bautista is optimistic that it will be easier for the city government to determine which tricycle units are illegally operating in the city.

Bautista warned that crackdown on colorum tricycle units will be in effect in an effort to make the city’s traffic flow organized and orderly, not only along major roads and thoroughfares but also on inner roads and streets.

Also Quezon City officials warned tricycle drivers not to ply the route of Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) to avoid being apprehended and fined as the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and the city’s Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) are hell bent on enforcing the law.

The call was made after some tricycle drivers and operators sought the intercession of several councilors as some of them were penalized after being caught traversing EDSA.