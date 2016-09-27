Quotes from the first US presidential debate

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump went head to head in the first of three presidential debates at the Hofstra University in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 9 am (Manila Time).

During the heated debate — moderated by Lester Holt of NBC News – the Democratic and Republican presidential candidate exchanged views and opinions on issues pressing the United States.

The political rivals, vying to be the highest leader of the US, presented solutions on how to achieve prosperity, solve race relations, and protect the country’s security.

The presidential candidates gave remarkable statements as they tackled each topic, and below are a few:

READ MORE: (Full Transcript) First US Presidential Debate