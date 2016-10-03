Rachelle Ann Go joins ‘Miss Saigon’ on Broadway

Rachelle Ann Go and Jon Jon Briones (Instagram)

Rachelle Ann Go’s star continues to shine as she joins the Broadway production of Cameron McKintosh’s musical “Miss Saigon.”

According to an article on Broadwayworld.com, which Rachelle retweeted, she will be reprising the role of Gigi Van Tranh in the production.

She first played the role of Gigi, a Saigon stripper, in the West End revival of the hit musical in 2014.

“I think I’m really going to BROADWAY!” Rachelle tweeted.

Rachelle’s performance as Gigi earned her multiple awards, including Best Supporting Actress in a Musical from WhatsOnStage Award and Best Featured Actress in a New Production of a Musical from Broadway World UK Award.

Following the announcement, Rachelle’s fans and friends from the industry, including “Miss Saigon” stars Lea Salonga and Jon Jon Briones, congratulated her.

“Praise God,” Rachelle replied to Lea’s post.

Jon Jon will also be reprising his role as The Engineer on the production, while Eva Noblezada will also be repeating her performance as Kim.

Rachelle was supposed to be part of the upcoming “Divas in Manila” concert with Kyla, Yeng Constantino, Angeline Quinto and KZ Tandingan. When she backed out, it was announced simply that she is doing a “major project.”

In 2015 and 2016, Rachelle also joined the West End and Manila production of “Les Miserables” as Fantine. She was awarded with Best Performance in a Long-Running West End show (Female) at the Broadway World UK Awards for it.

Filipino actor Devin Ilaw is also said to join the Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil’s musical as Thuy, something he has done prior at the 2010 Toronto Revival of the show.

Devin has played various theater roles including Marius in the 25th Anniversary North American Tour of “Les Miserables,” and Lun Tha in “The King & I.”

“Guys, dreams come true,” Devin said on Instagram as he posted a screenshot of an article announcing his participation in “Miss Saigon.”

“Miss Saigon” is set to premiere on Broadway on March 23, 2017 directed by Laurence Connor.