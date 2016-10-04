Rains in the metro, ITCZ over Eastern Visayas and Mindanao

Rains in the metro, ITCZ over Eastern Visayas and Mindanao | pagasa.dost.gov.ph | mb.com.ph

Rainy weather has affected parts of Metro Manila Tuesday, October 4 as a prevailing intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is expected to cause the same over large parts of the country.

Areas of Metro Manila, particularly Mandaluyong, San Juan, Manila and portions of Quezon City, have experienced thunderstorms, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The weather bureau also forecasts thunderstorms over Nasugbu, Batangas and Naic, Ternate and Maragondon in Cavite.

Meanwhile, the ITCZ will bring light to moderate rains and thunderstorms over Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao regions, PAGASA said.