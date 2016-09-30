Rainy Friday in Metro Manila due to ‘Habagat’

Rainy Friday in Metro Manila due to ‘Habagat’ | pagasa.dost.gov.ph | mb.com.ph

MANILA – Hangin Habagat will bring light to moderate rains to Metro Manila on Friday, the state-run Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

PAGASA added the prevailing weather will be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.

Similarly, other parts of Luzon and Western Visayas will experience light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms on Sept. 30.

The weather bureau said other areas of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA noted moderate to rough seas will prevail over Luzon and its coastal waters brought by moderate to strong winds blowing from the southwest to south.

The rest of the country will have slight to moderate seas due to light to moderate winds coming from the southwest to west.

Meanwhile, a Low Pressure Area (LPA) was located 200 kilometers (km) northeast of Aparri, Cagayan (19.6°N, 123.0°E) as of 4:00 a.m., Friday.