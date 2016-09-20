(READ) 4 senators issue joint statement on De Lima committee ouster

Statement issued by Senate President Pro-Tempore Franklin Drilon, Senators Francis Pangilinan, Senator Bam Aquino, and Senator Risa Hontiveros

We are deeply saddened by the events that transpired yesterday. Elementary courtesy dictates that we as members of the majority bloc of the Senate should have been consulted. The concerns of our colleagues could have been addressed if there was an opportunity for a dialogue.

No consultation or dialogue took place.

We recognize the removal of Senator Leila De Lima as chair of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights as a political reality.

Having said that, our alliance with the majority has always been based on the reforms that we believe will propel our nation to greater economic, political and social heights. We will continue to pursue these agenda.

As long as we believe that these reforms can be achieved, we will remain with the majority.

Coming from the events that transpired yesterday, we must remain vigilant and continue to assert the independence of the Senate.