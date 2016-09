(READ) Speech of President Duterte during his visit to the 5th Infantry Division

(Presidential Communications / mb.com.ph President Rodrigo Duterte does a fist gesture with soldiers from the Army’s 5th Infantry Division at Camp Melchor F. Dela in Isabela on September 17.(Presidential Communications / mb.com.ph

Commander could you give the order of tikas pahinga?

Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Secretary Silvestre Bello – he’s from here, his house is just about kilometer away, sumama siya sa akin to visit you – Under Secretary Arthur Tabaquero, Under Secretary Cesar Yano, General Ricardo Visaya, Lieutenant General Eduard Año, Brigadier General Paul Atal, officers, men and women of the 5th Infantry Division Star Troopers, my beloved countrymen, soldiers of this Republic.

I have a very limited time because nagsasara kaagad dito. I have to go to Cabanatuan for another appointment. But, meron akong mga mensahe sa inyo.

Well, for one, we are talking now with the Oslo authorities — providing the good offices — para makapag-usap tayo sa mga komunista pati ang Republika.

Now, let me tell you from the heart: Masakit ‘to. Kasi alam mo, natural enemy. But let me also remind you na itong natural enemy natin na gustong magpatayan rin, are Filipinos.

And, kaming lumaki na, since estudyante kami noon, and then naging Presidente ako. Basahin ko ‘yung Constitution, baliktarin ko man o sideways, it is really my bolden duty to seek peace for the land.

Ang trabaho ko is maghanap ng paraan kung paano natin matapos ang patayan sa kapwa Pilipino. And I have done everything. As a matter of fact, even before I took my oath of office, I was already sending sila, si Secretary Bello and Dureza to start the negotiation. We are doing well. And in the fullness of God’s time, I pray na magkaroon tayo ng kapayapaan but ang problema natin, kakaumpisa lang sa other side.

The Mindanao is a very sticky issue. I come from a lola na Maranao, ang lolo ko Chinese. So in a way, if there is anybody who would also want peace for my land, isa na ako; because the vice mayor, si Pulong, ‘yung kabarkada ni General Atal diyan sa Mindanao, lahat ng mga opisyal ninyo dumaan ng Mindanao, so kilala ko. I’ve been mayor for 23 years.

Pag naareglo natin itong komunista, it is not a case where relax na tayo, because your training would continue. In the horizon, at huwag ninyo akong tanungin kung dadating ba o hindi, dadating ‘yan. Sigurado ako. And even if I’m no longer… you will remember me. Dadating ‘yan kasi ito ang na-experience ko. So I find it easy to have access to every Moro tribe. For the reason that, well lola ko Moro.

I have talked to Jaafar, to Murad. Easily sabi nila: Sige, Rod. Mag-usap tayo. Let us revive the talks. Now, remember that Murad said before na kung hindi niya makuha ang BBL, he will go to war. Sinabi ko… Pumunta ako doon sa kampo nila at sinabi ko: Ako na ‘yung presidente. Magpatayan tayo, gusto mo? I’m talking to Jaafar.

And si Nur Misuari is ambivalent siya. Ang tingin ko si Nur will not commit now, he’s consolidating the forces but he has lost control of the young men of the Moro generation.

‘Yang Abu Sayyaf na ‘yan. Ang Abu Sayyaf, no longer hungers for independence sa Mindanao. They are no longer hungry for autonomy. They are hungry for a fight to establish a caliphate in Southeast Asia. Caliphate is a kingdom for the Muslims. Moro lang naman dito sa atin ‘yan eh. The natives… they’re called the Moro. Kasi Moro naman talaga ‘yan sila.

So ang problema is hindi na yan sila makipag-usap on the basis of anong maibigay mo, eskwelehan or… It’s either the caliphate or nothing. Ito you have to reorient and reinvent yourself because itong terrorism just like in the Middle East although may front war, may kasaling urban terrorism. Putok dito, putok doon. Araw-araw ‘yan, mag-tingin ka sa newspaper. CNN or lahat ng international network. ‘Yan ang problema. May banatan, maybe in Mindanao talagang intense ‘yan.

So hindi kagaya— Ang NPA, on the move, naghabulan kayo. Itong Abu Sayyaf, kasi island lang naman, static ‘yan sila diyan. Hanapan ‘yan. Pabilisan nalang ng tenga pati mata. So you have to train more, you have to reinvent yourself from almost a solider in uniform to all of you being intelligence operatives.

Kasi karamihan diyan, mag-pasyal ka, mangangamoy ka. Hindi naman army to eh. So, they come as parang farmers. Just like in the Middle East, may paputok na ng kotse ‘yan. Hindi ‘yan kontento doon sa Davao na bomba-bomba. So it’s a long fight ahead.

What I can assure you is for as long as I am President, you will have all equipments and weaponry necessary to win the war or at least to defeat them in every fight [applause].